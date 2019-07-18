Atiku Abubakar: subtle threats of eternal damnation to people blocking his path to ‘justice’Nigeria’s former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar in his reaction to the 11 September dismissal of his petition against President Muhammadu Buhari’s election, appeared to be posturing as a victim of injustice and has resorted to evoking subtle threats of eternal damnation to all blocking his path.