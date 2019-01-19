Politics Atiku to Buhari: I’ll floor you with or without US trip – TheCable

Featured Thread #1
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says with or without a trip to the US, he will dislodge President Muhammadu Buhari, his main rival, in next month’s election.

Atiku said this in a statement issued which Phrank Shaibu, his special assistant on public communication, issued …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2FyPdKs

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[90]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top