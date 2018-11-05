I am sure most of you agree this is a breaking news. Because the major BUT Atiku has at the moment is that, he can't travel to the US and that has been used against him countless times politically.
Now, his ally, Doyin Okupe says Atiku will be traveling …
Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – https://ift.tt/2D4BB7J
Get More Nigeria Political News
Now, his ally, Doyin Okupe says Atiku will be traveling …
Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – https://ift.tt/2D4BB7J
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]