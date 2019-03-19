A former United State Ambassador to Nigeria, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are undemocratic in spirit and function primarily to contest elections rather than to promote legislation or policy just as he said that the Atiku Abubakar, the …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ueAwnZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ueAwnZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[25]