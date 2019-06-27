advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Atiku vs Buhari: Tribunal adjourns to July 1 to hear PDP's fresh application

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja yesterday adjourned till July 1 to hear an application filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 election, Atiku Abubakar, and his party challenging the June 11 proceedings of the tribunal.

