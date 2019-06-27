The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja yesterday adjourned till July 1 to hear an application filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 election, Atiku Abubakar, and his party challenging the June 11 proceedings of the tribunal.
The petitioners – …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2KCX5Nv
Get More Nigeria Political News
The petitioners – …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2KCX5Nv
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]