Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday expressed confidence that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.
He noted the the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar was the clear favourite to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari, as the party would take …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2E3Clvh
Get More Nigeria Political News
He noted the the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar was the clear favourite to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari, as the party would take …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2E3Clvh
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]