Politics Atiku Won Kaduna In His Dreams – El-Rufai – Nairaland

#1
Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has disclosed that that the hunt has begun to fish out the harbinger of fake news that he was involved in an accident that claimed his driver’s life and left him in coma.

El-Rufai who said he was in the presidential villa to inform …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2umhbS0

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[47]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top