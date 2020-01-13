Sports ATP Cup final: Djokovic leads serbia to victory over Nadal’s Spain – Newtelegraph

Novak Djokovic inspired Serbia to victory in the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney after defeating his long-term Spanish rival Rafael Nadal in singles on Sunday before playing a pivotal role in the deciding doubles match.

With the final locked at 1-1, Djokovic partnered veteran Victor Troicki …

