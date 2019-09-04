JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Attacks On Nigerians In S/Africa Absolutely Unacceptable, Unreasonable – osinbajo – Nairaland

#1
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says attacks on Nigerians in South Africa are absolutely unacceptable, reckless and unreasonable.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement in Abuja, quoted the vice president while fielding questions from reporters on Tuesday in Kano on the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa. The …

yemi.jpg

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2NUrfNf

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top