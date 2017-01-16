The Gambian Supreme Court has thrown out a suit filed by President Yahaya Jammeh aimed at stopping the inauguration of opposition leader and president-elect Adama Barrow on the 19th of January, 2017. On Monday, the country’s chief judge, Emmanuel Fagbenle, a Nigerian, declined to grant the prayers requested by the APRC, which would have effectively extended the tenure of the country’s President Yahya Jammeh. Read more: Gambia's Chief Justice Turns Down Jammeh's Request, Stamps Barrow's Inauguration With this ruling, Mr. Jammeh, who has vowed to remain in power, will be illegally occupying the office of the President of the tiny West African country after Wednesday when his tenure expires. Already, the African Union has said it will not recognise Mr. Jammeh as Gambia’s president beyond that date.