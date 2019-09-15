Sports Aubameyang scores brace as Watford hold Arsenal in tough Premier League encounter – Legit.ng

#1
Watford on Sunday, September 15, displayed scintillating performance at the Vicarage Road coming back from two goals down to force Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in tough EPL encounter.

After the injury sustained by Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal had no other choice than to put Aubameyang....

Arsenal.com - Homepage

Welcome to the Official Arsenal website. Get all the latest news, match video, injury updates, TV information, player info, match stats, tickets, shirts and more
t.co t.co

read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2M5uleP

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top