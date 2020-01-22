Normal service resumed with Ashleigh Barty sweeping into the Australian Open third round in straight sets.
A three-set comeback winner in the opening round, top-seeded Barty needed barely an hour to see off big-hitting world No 48 Polona Hercog 6-1 6-4 on Wednesday....
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/37h5FJx
Get More Nigeria Sports News
A three-set comeback winner in the opening round, top-seeded Barty needed barely an hour to see off big-hitting world No 48 Polona Hercog 6-1 6-4 on Wednesday....
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/37h5FJx
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]