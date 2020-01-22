Sports Aussie Open: Barty, Osaka stroll into third round – Newtelegraph

#1
Normal service resumed with Ashleigh Barty sweeping into the Australian Open third round in straight sets.

A three-set comeback winner in the opening round, top-seeded Barty needed barely an hour to see off big-hitting world No 48 Polona Hercog 6-1 6-4 on Wednesday....

barty.JPG

read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/37h5FJx

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top