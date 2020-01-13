Exhausted Australian firefighters said on Monday they had finally brought the country’s largest “megablaze” under control, as wet weather promised to deliver much-needed respite for countryside ravaged by bushfires.
New South Wales firefighters said they finally had the upper hand in …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2RfpOc0
Get more World News
New South Wales firefighters said they finally had the upper hand in …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2RfpOc0
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]