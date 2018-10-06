World Australia is Set to Become the First Country to Eliminate Cervical Cancer – Vice

#1
In a world-first, Australia is on track to achieve a landmark medical breakthrough: the eradication of cervical cancer.

The disease – which in 2018 recorded 930 cases among Australian women is set to become so rare in the next 20 years that it will no longer be considered …



Read more via Vice – https://ift.tt/2RoVJ9l

Get more World News
 
[79]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top