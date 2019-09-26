midst the devastating wildfires spreading across Australia, up to 10,000 camels will be shot and killed following complaints that they are drinking too much water. The cull will begin Wednesday and last approximately five days.
Aboriginal officials in the remote, sparsely-populated northwest region of the South Australia province said the wild animals are endangering locals who are struggling to get enough water during a massive drought. Officials now plan to shoot and kill the camels in the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands, they said in a statement Monday.
