Sports Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki Starts With A Win – Plus TV Africa

#1
Caroline Wozniacki started the defence of her Australian Open title with a 6-3 6-4 victory against Belgian Alison van Uytvanck.

The Dane, who has rheumatoid arthritis, broke her rival once in each set and won in one hour and 33 minutes....



read more via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2RNZCHQ

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top