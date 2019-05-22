Metro Aviation unions declare indefinite strike from Wednesday – Daily Trust

#1
Aviation unions declare indefinite strike from Wednesday.

Flight operations may be disrupted as from tomorrow (Wednesday) as aviation unions have declared an indefinite strike in the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The industrial …




Read more via Daily Trust – http://bit.ly/2YDVjyz

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top