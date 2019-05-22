Aviation unions declare indefinite strike from Wednesday.
Flight operations may be disrupted as from tomorrow (Wednesday) as aviation unions have declared an indefinite strike in the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The industrial …
Read more via Daily Trust – http://bit.ly/2YDVjyz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Flight operations may be disrupted as from tomorrow (Wednesday) as aviation unions have declared an indefinite strike in the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The industrial …
Read more via Daily Trust – http://bit.ly/2YDVjyz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]