Avram Grant has resigned from his position as Ghana's head coach to seek new challenges, BBC reports. The Israeli has been in charge of the Black Stars for 2 years. His contract is to expire in a short while and at the Africa Cup of Nations, where Ghana finished fourth, he said there would be no renewal. He led Ghana to the Nations Cup final in 2015 and the semi-finals this year. When Mr. Grant came in in November 2014, Ghana were struggling after a bad performace at the World Cup campaign in Brazil, where they failed to win a single match against a backdrop of off-field issues. "I've hugely enjoyed my time in Ghana taking over after the disastrous 2014 World Cup campaign and rebuilding the squad to reach the final in the African Cup of Nations for only the second time in 23 years, and also the semi-final of this year's competition," Grant said. "And the passion and loyalty of the supporters is something I'll always remember."