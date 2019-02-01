Business AXA Mansard partners Techpoint on SMEs in Nigeria – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
To capture more Nigerians into the insurance scheme, especially the youths, a global leader in insurance business, AXA Mansard Insurance, has said it will continue tosupport indigenous Information technology (IT) firms, support the growth of SMEs and take advantage of …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2Rsawid

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top