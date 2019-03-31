Entertainment AY’s Wife Celebrates Birthday With Adorable Family Photo – Nairaland

Comedian AY’s wife, Mabel Makun, is a year older today, and she has released lovely photos to mark her day.

She shared photos from her personal photoshoot and an adorable family photo with AY and their daughter, Michelle.



