The Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, could not hold back his tears at the State Executive Council chambers while signing the historic 2018 budget of N1.3 trillion into law.
Ayade, who had asked that the budget be committed to God, broke down in tears as prayer was being said by Rev. Fr Bob Etta, the Special Adviser on Religious Matters.
Signing the budget tagged, ‘Budget of kinetic Crystallisation,’ Ayade stressed that, “Cross River State must create a new vista, prospect, horizon and income pattern that will define us by what we are and not what the world sees us to be,” pointing out that, “we must put an end to the civil service status of Cross River and we can only achieve this when we think out of the box.”
