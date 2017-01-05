The Ekiti state chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has stated that governor Ayodele Fayose is a confused and paranoid man. In a statement released on Thursday, APC said Fayose’s allegation of a plot by the party to collude with the judiciary to remove him as the “ranting of a notorious blackmailer, electoral robber, political harlot and pathological liar.” The party also slammed the governor for accusing his predecessors, Chief Segun Oni and Dr. Kayode Fayemi, of plotting his downfall. The APC said that there was no meeting where the duo met with their supporters and boasted that he will be removed, as claimed by Fayose. The statement was signed by the party's Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun.