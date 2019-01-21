Entertainment Azelia Banks Sobs After Being Banned From Flight – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Azealia Banks has launched an extraordinary tearful rant at Aer Lingus staff after a row with a stewardess before a flight from Gatwick to Dublin. The 27-year-old called Irish women 'ugly' and used foul-mouthed racial slurs during the bizarre tirade which she shared on her Instagram story......



Read more Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2WaL6ZZ

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top