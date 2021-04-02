Metro B’Haram claims responsibility for missing NAF jet, releases video of dead pilot – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

JUST IN: B'Haram claims responsibility for missing NAF jet, releases video of dead pilot - New Telegraph

The Abubakar Shekau-led faction of Boko Haram, Jama’atu Ahlussunnah Lidda’awati Wal Jihad, has released a footage of it shooting down the missing Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet Aircraft. The jet had on Wednesday evening lost contact with radar in Borno state. The aircraft was on a mission to…
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

K
Metro Boko Haram claims responsibility for shooting down missing NAF jet – Legit.ng
Replies
0
Views
56
Kayode Israel
K
Nigeria Metro News
Metro Shekau: Borno Youths Send Threatening Message To Boko Haram Leader (Video) – Tori News
Replies
0
Views
353
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
J
Video Boko Haram’s slaughtering of 43 farmers in Borno insane – Buhari | Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
986
jade
J
J
Video Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad contracts COVID-19, flown to Dubai| Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
536
jade
J
Nigeria Metro News
Metro Recruitment: NAF Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For Interview – Channels Television
Replies
0
Views
557
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top