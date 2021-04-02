Kayode Israel
JUST IN: B'Haram claims responsibility for missing NAF jet, releases video of dead pilot - New Telegraph
The Abubakar Shekau-led faction of Boko Haram, Jama’atu Ahlussunnah Lidda’awati Wal Jihad, has released a footage of it shooting down the missing Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet Aircraft. The jet had on Wednesday evening lost contact with radar in Borno state. The aircraft was on a mission to…
www.newtelegraphng.com