Politics Babachir Lawal: Nigerians will reject some APC governors, senators during election – TheCable

#1
Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), says voters will elect candidates based on merit during the election.

While speaking with reporters in Yola, capital of Adamawa state, on Wednesday, he said unlike in 2015 when they voted “one party all through”, voters were now more …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2SyfNWR

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top