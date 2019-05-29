Entertainment Baby Boss Loading! Davido’s Daughter Imade just launched an Organic Hair Care Product – BellaNaija

#1
Baby boss loading! Davido and Sophia Momodu‘s daughter, Imade, has just launched a beauty product. The five-year-old is already building her empire with an organic hair care product called Aurora by Imade. So cool! Photo Credit: @aurorabyimade The post Baby Boss Loading! Davido’s Daughter Imade just launched an Organic Hair




via BellaNaija – http://bit.ly/2wsPLLe


-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top