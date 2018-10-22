Metro Babysitter smiles in mugshot upon being accused of murdering a baby – pulse.ng

A babysitter, 28-year-old Marissa M. Tietsort has been photographed with a smile on her face after she was arrested on suspected murder of a two-month-old male infant to whom she was a babysitter in Wausau, Wisconsin.

According to WSAW, around 9:45 pm on Thursday, October 18, 2018, officials responded to the call of an unresponsive infant at Northway Coin Laundry.




