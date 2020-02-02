Sports Bad luck for Bruno Fernandes as Man United share points with Wolves at Old Trafford – Legit.ng

#1
It was a torrid debut for Bruno Fernandes as Wolves forced Manchester United to an embarrassing draw in fronts of the supporters at Old Trafford on Saturday, February 1.

The Red Devils new signing was given a cheerful welcome by the fans immediately...


read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2vAYVIm

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[89]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top