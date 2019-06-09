Sports Bad start for Super Falcons as Nigeria lose 3-0 to Norway in their first game of 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup – Pulse Nigeria

#1
The Thomas Dennerby-coached Super Falcons conceded three first half goals in an underwhelming performance in France.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria had a bad start to their 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign with a 3-0 loss to Norway in one of the Group A fixtures. …



read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Wrf9M2

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top