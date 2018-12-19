President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killing of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd) as “very sad and unfortunate.”
Late Alex Badeh The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2BqGdCs
Get More Nigeria Political News
Late Alex Badeh The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2BqGdCs
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[88]