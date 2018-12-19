Politics Badeh’s death very sad, unfortunate, says President Buhari – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killing of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd) as “very sad and unfortunate.”

Late Alex Badeh The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and …



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2BqGdCs

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top