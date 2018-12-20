Politics Badeh’s killing unacceptable – Chief of Air Staff – Newtelegraph

#1
The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said the incident was “totally unacceptable”. He stated this at the Fourth Quarter Chief of Air Staff Conference yesterday in Abuja.

Abubakar said the Nigeria Air Force was still in a state of shock over the death of its former …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2T1QrAK

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]
Related Post

Related Post

New Member
#2
#2
This to inform the general public that individuals can order Dan-gote3xCement directly from the factory at a promo price of 1300 Naira per bag and Rice for 10,000 naira per bag. Transportation and offloading is 300 Naira,minimum for purchase is from 100 bags and above. kindly contact marketing manager Shehu Abubakar ON O 8 1 3 3 5 4 9 O 5 5 for booking and delivery. Note delivery takes two days and it's nationwide.When Strength matters,Choose 3X.PLEASE TELL OTHERS ABOUT THIS WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY.
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top