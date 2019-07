South Africa captain Thulani Hlatshwayo believes the team can achieve another big feat by knocking out three-time champions, Nigeria from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Completesports.com reports.The Bafana Bafana only picked a spot in the Round of 16 as one of the four best …read more via Complete Sports – https://ift.tt/2XzQMB4 Get More Nigeria Sports News