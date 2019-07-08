South Africa captain Thulani Hlatshwayo believes the team can achieve another big feat by knocking out three-time champions, Nigeria from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Completesports.com reports.
The Bafana Bafana only picked a spot in the Round of 16 as one of the four best …
read more via Complete Sports – https://ift.tt/2XzQMB4
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Bafana Bafana only picked a spot in the Round of 16 as one of the four best …
read more via Complete Sports – https://ift.tt/2XzQMB4
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]