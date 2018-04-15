Bakare, Ezekwesili say government not doing enough – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

Submit Post Advertise

Discussion in 'Political News' started by siteadmin, Apr 15, 2018 at 7:52 AM. Views count: 1

    Co-convener, Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), Obi-Ezekwesili (left); Pastor Tunde Bakare, pray for one of the mothers of the yet to be released Chibok girls, Esther Yakubu, during the Chibok Girls’ Anniversary Lecture in Abuja …yesterday.

    The message was clear. Rather than scale down agitations, the Federal Government must face unrelenting pressure until the Chibok girls and Dapchi girl Leah Sharibu, are released...

    PAGE-2-PIX-15-4-2018.jpg

    Comments