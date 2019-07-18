Tunde Bakare, the senior pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, says he has not granted any interview on the issues involving Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.
“I believe the government is perfectly capable of addressing the issues,” he told TheCable on phone.
“I have not and I am not granting interviews on this current VP saga. If, however, my counsel is sought at all, I will handle that confidentially and not in public.”
