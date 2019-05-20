Sports Bale dares Zidane, demands £15m to leave Real Madrid – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Real Madrid winger, Gareth Bale, has demanded £15million to leave the club this summer.

Bale’s six-year spell at Real Madrid appears to be ending on a sour note, after he wasn’t used in the club’s 2-0 home defeat by Real Betis on the final day of the …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Jwbo5N

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top