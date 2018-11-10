Sports Ballon D’Or 2018: Samuel Eto’o Reveals Player To Win Award – Nairaland

Samuel Eto’o, former Cameroon and Barcelona forward, has tipped Liverpool ace, Mohamed Salah to win this year’s Ballon d’ Or award.

Recall that Salah was shortlisted for the 2018 Ballon d’Or award last month. Barcelona star, Lionel Messi and Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the award in the …



