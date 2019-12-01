Juventus manager, Maurizio Sarri, has said he hopes Cristiano Ronaldo wins his sixth Ballon d’Or on Monday.
Ronaldo is up against fellow five-time winner Lionel Messi and Liverpool defender, Virgil Van Dijk, in the running for this year’s award....
