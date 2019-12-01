Sports Ballon D’Or 2019: Sarri speaks on Ronaldo winning award ahead of Messi, Van Dijk – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Juventus manager, Maurizio Sarri, has said he hopes Cristiano Ronaldo wins his sixth Ballon d’Or on Monday.

Ronaldo is up against fellow five-time winner Lionel Messi and Liverpool defender, Virgil Van Dijk, in the running for this year’s award....

sari.JPG

read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2DE24I5

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top