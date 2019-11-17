Sports Ballon D’Or: Casillas snubs Messi, Ronaldo, reveals player who should win award – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Former Real Madrid goalkeeper, Iker Casillas, has said neither his former team mate, Cristiano Ronaldo or Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, deserve to win this year’s Ballon D’Or prize.

Casillas, instead has chosen Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk, as the best man for the award.....

ballon.JPG

read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/32QQTpW

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[75]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top