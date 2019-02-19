Politics Ballot-snatching: Here’s what the law prescribes for offenders – TheCable

Featured Thread #1
On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari said anyone planning to snatch ballot boxes during the elections will do so at the expense of his own life. The president, who spoke at an emergency meeting of leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, warned against interference in the electoral …


Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2DUoQLx
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[44]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top