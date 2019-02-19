Featured Thread #1
On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari said anyone planning to snatch ballot boxes during the elections will do so at the expense of his own life. The president, who spoke at an emergency meeting of leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, warned against interference in the electoral …
