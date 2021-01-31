Sports Bamford inspires Leeds win at Leicester as Tuchel earns first Chelsea victory – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

EPL: Bamford inspires Leeds win at Leicester as Tuchel earns first Chelsea victory - New Telegraph

Patrick Bamford had a role in all three goals as Leeds United fought back to end Leicester City's seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League with a deserved victory at King Power Stadium. Harvey Barnes had opened the scoring for Leicester after a wonderful run and quick exchange with…
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

C
Sports EPL: Leicester win at Leeds to move a point off top – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
205
Chinedu Iroka
C
E
Sports Chelsea name Tuchel as new club manager - Vanguard Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
272
ese
E
K
Sports EPL: Sub Cavani inspires stunning Man Utd comeback at Southampton – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
411
Kayode Israel
K
K
Sports Aubameyang Earns Arsenal First Win At old Trafford In 14-years – Leadership News
Replies
0
Views
289
Kayode Israel
K
C
Sports EPL: Bale’s first goal since Spurs’ return secures win – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
249
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top