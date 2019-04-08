Metro Banditry: Police kill three suspected armed bandits, lose two officers in Kaduna attack – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday said it had gunned down three armed bandits among those that attacked Kakanji village in Birnin Gawri Local Government Area on Saturday night.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2UmWuVl

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top