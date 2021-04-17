Kayode Israel
Banditry: We will not succumb to emotional blackmail, says El-Rufai - New Telegraph
Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai yesterday warned that his administration would not succumb to emotional blackmail in his quest to rid the state of banditry. The governor, who accused some people of politicising the insecurity in the state, said that his government would continue to...
www.newtelegraphng.com