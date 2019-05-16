Metro Bandits abduct 3-month old baby, 7 others, kill 2 in Zamfara – P.M. News

#1
Bandits Security forces are now trailing yet to be identified gunmen who invaded Kanoma village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara and abducted seven persons, including a three month old baby along with her mother, killing two people.

An eye witness, Malam Ibrahim Muhammed told the News …



Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2Hm5h1K

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[120]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top