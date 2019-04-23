Bandits have again invaded Yar Centre, an outskirts of Sherere community in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing 17 persons, while dozens sustained varying degrees of injuries and many houses set ablaze.
The bandits, according to residents, also abducted two women, rustled 120 …
