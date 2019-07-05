Bandits on Wednesday night launched a fresh onslaught on four communities of Kankara and Danmusa local government areas of (LGAs) of Katsina State, killing no fewer than 17 residents.
Some of those killed, according to local sources, were asleep, when the “heavily armed bandits” attacked …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2L76mOj
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Some of those killed, according to local sources, were asleep, when the “heavily armed bandits” attacked …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2L76mOj
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 67.5 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]