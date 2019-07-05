advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro Bandits Kill 17, Sack Four Communities in Katsina – Thisdaylive

#1
Bandits on Wednesday night launched a fresh onslaught on four communities of Kankara and Danmusa local government areas of (LGAs) of Katsina State, killing no fewer than 17 residents.

Some of those killed, according to local sources, were asleep, when the “heavily armed bandits” attacked …

bandi.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2L76mOj

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top