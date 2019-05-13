Metro Bandits Kill One, Injure Three in Katsina Village Attack – Thisdaylive

#1
The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the attack on Wagini village in Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. He said, “On 10/5/19 at about 2300 hours, bandits in their numbers attacked …



Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2WKc4ry

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top