Metro Banker, 3 others arrested, one killed in aborted Abuja bank robbery - PM News

First Bank Abuja robbery suspects being led away by the police
The standoff between the police and some bandits who attempted to rob a First Bank branch in Mpape Abuja is over.
The robbers finally surrendered to policemen from the FCT Police Command, after one of them had been killed.

