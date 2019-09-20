First Bank Abuja robbery suspects being led away by the police
The standoff between the police and some bandits who attempted to rob a First Bank branch in Mpape Abuja is over.
The robbers finally surrendered to policemen from the FCT Police Command, after one of them had been killed.
Read more
The standoff between the police and some bandits who attempted to rob a First Bank branch in Mpape Abuja is over.
The robbers finally surrendered to policemen from the FCT Police Command, after one of them had been killed.
Read more