While being led in evidence by Rotimi Jacobs, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Alade narrated how the money was evacuated from two aircraft and taken in two trips in a bullion van which he arranged in 2014.“On 17th June, 2014, I received a phone call from Lawrence Akande through Abiodun Oshode, who was my Zonal Head that a customer of the bank will be coming to make cash deposit in Akure. I