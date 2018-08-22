Nigerian banks borrowed N662.8bn from the total pension funds under the Contributory Pension Scheme as of the end of May 2018.
Figures obtained by our correspondent from the National Pension Commission revealed that this amounted to 8.4 per cent of the total pension assets, which was …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2wha7qf
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Figures obtained by our correspondent from the National Pension Commission revealed that this amounted to 8.4 per cent of the total pension assets, which was …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2wha7qf
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]