Metro Banks, schools shut as gunmen invade Abakaliki – New Telegraph News


www.newtelegraphng.com

Banks, schools shut as gunmen invade Abakaliki - New Telegraph

Hoodlums raze police station, beat policemen Again, gunmen yesterday invaded Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, and burnt the Central Police Station (CPS) located on Tran-Sahara Highway. The armed men reportedly shot sporadically and destroyed other amenities. People scampered for safety following...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 
