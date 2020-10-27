Kayode Israel
New Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Banks, schools shut as gunmen invade Abakaliki - New Telegraph
Hoodlums raze police station, beat policemen Again, gunmen yesterday invaded Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, and burnt the Central Police Station (CPS) located on Tran-Sahara Highway. The armed men reportedly shot sporadically and destroyed other amenities. People scampered for safety following...
www.newtelegraphng.com